Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

County Library branches to be used for United States flag retirement

 
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 8pm



Boxes to dispose of United States flags which warrant retirement will soon be available at San Diego County Library branches.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote, April 30, approved the use of $13,500 of Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding for the purchase of flag disposal boxes as part of a regional flag etiquette program.

“Today’s action is the first step in creating a regional flag retirement program,” Supervisor Greg Cox said, who also provided the Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funding from his budget. The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program is intended to p...



