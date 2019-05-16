Man arrested on suspicion of breaking into two North County homes
Last updated 5/17/2019 at 5:22pm
A 27-year-old man is behind bars on suspicion of breaking into two homes in the northern reaches of San Diego County, authorities said.
Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:10 p.m. Monday from a homeowner who reported that he had interrupted a man as he was stealing items from the garage of a Fallbrook home, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Ricardo Lopez said.
The intruder fled and deputies began to search the area, Lopez said.
The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Isiah Hall, was located walking westbound along state Route 76 and taken into custody without incident, the l...
