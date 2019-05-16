Marine killed, six others injured in Camp Pendleton training accident

Accident was second in 30 days

One marine was killed, and six others were injured in a rollover crash during a training exercise in U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Thursday, May 9.

The accident, involving personnel with the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division occurred at about 9 a.m., according to U.S. Marine Corps officials.

A platoon commander, identified as 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell, was fatally injured when an armored vehicle overturned at the northern San Diego County U.S. Marine Corps station.

McDowell, a native of Washington, D.C., accepted his commission as a Marine Corps officer...