Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kim Harris
Managing Editor 

Marine killed, six others injured in Camp Pendleton training accident

Accident was second in 30 days

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2019 at 5:36pm



One marine was killed, and six others were injured in a rollover crash during a training exercise in U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Thursday, May 9.

The accident, involving personnel with the 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division occurred at about 9 a.m., according to U.S. Marine Corps officials.

A platoon commander, identified as 1st Lt. Hugh C. McDowell, was fatally injured when an armored vehicle overturned at the northern San Diego County U.S. Marine Corps station.

McDowell, a native of Washington, D.C., accepted his commission as a Marine Corps officer...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/17/2019 22:37