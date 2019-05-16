Monserate chapter of DAR celebrates 47th anniversary

FALLBROOK – The Monserate Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution enjoyed a double birthday celebration at a recent meeting. It was the 47th anniversary of the founding of the chapter, and it was the 95th birthday of longtime DAR member Laverne Warner Boyd.

The chapter was named for the 13,000 acre Mexican Land Grant given in 1846 to Ysidro Alvarado called Monserrat. Fallbrook is now located within that area. In 1972, 16 ladies formed the DAR chapter. The group meets at the Pala Mesa Resort.

The birthday honoree has long been active in DAR and has bee...