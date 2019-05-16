Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Motorcyclist killed in crash outside Fallbrook

 
Last updated 5/25/2019 at 11:10pm



FALLBROOK - A motorcyclist was killed Saturday, May 25 in a crash east of Fallbrook, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. along East Mission Road, near the intersection with Willow Glen Road, according to CHP's incident log. No other vehicles were mentioned, but a road sign reportedly was damaged.

Officers found the rider on the ground some 50 feet from the roadway, according to the log.

A CHP dispatcher did not have additional information.



 
