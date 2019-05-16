Deputies investigate swastika left on sign outside San Marcos retirement home

SAN MARCOS - Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, May 22 were searching for whoever drew a swastika on a street sign outside a San Marcos retirement home.

Dispatchers received a call around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday from a person who reported finding the swastika drawn in marker on a one-way-only sign outside Brookdale Senior Living on West San Marcos Boulevard, just east of South Rancho Santa Fe Road, sheriff's Lt. Michelle Craig said.

So far, no one has been located who witnessed the act, he said.