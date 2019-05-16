Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Deputies investigate swastika left on sign outside San Marcos retirement home

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/22/2019 at 1:32pm



SAN MARCOS - Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday, May 22 were searching for whoever drew a swastika on a street sign outside a San Marcos retirement home.

Dispatchers received a call around 8:25 p.m. Tuesday from a person who reported finding the swastika drawn in marker on a one-way-only sign outside Brookdale Senior Living on West San Marcos Boulevard, just east of South Rancho Santa Fe Road, sheriff's Lt. Michelle Craig said.

So far, no one has been located who witnessed the act, he said.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/23/2019 07:14