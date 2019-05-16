Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Man feared dead after rescue effort at Oceanside Pier

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2019 at 12:32pm



OCEANSIDE - A 20-year-old man is presumed dead after going under the water at the Oceanside Pier early this morning just as rescue personnel approached.

Oceanside police and fire personnel responded to a report of a man in the water on the north side of the Oceanside Pier shortly after 3:30 a.m. As a rescue boat and a police rescue swimmer drew near, the man -- who was clinging to a pylon -- let go and disappeared beneath the water, according to an Oceanside Fire Department news release.

Rescue personnel, including the U.S. Coast Guard, searched the area for several hours. The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification, according to Oceanside police.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/25/2019 15:22