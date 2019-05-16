Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

One killed in crash on State Route 76 in East County highlands

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/22/2019 at 1:38pm



MESA GRANDE - One person was killed late Tuesday, May 21 afternoon in a solo crash on state Route 76 near the La Jolla Indian Reservation.

The traffic accident about two miles northwest of Lake Henshaw in the Mesa Grande area was reported shortly before 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a white SUV, apparently struck a tree before crashing off the eastbound side of the rural route and plunging about 40 feet down a rocky embankment, winding up on its roof with the victim trapped inside, the CHP reported.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/23/2019 09:47