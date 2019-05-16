One killed in crash on State Route 76 in East County highlands

MESA GRANDE - One person was killed late Tuesday, May 21 afternoon in a solo crash on state Route 76 near the La Jolla Indian Reservation.

The traffic accident about two miles northwest of Lake Henshaw in the Mesa Grande area was reported shortly before 5 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle, a white SUV, apparently struck a tree before crashing off the eastbound side of the rural route and plunging about 40 feet down a rocky embankment, winding up on its roof with the victim trapped inside, the CHP reported.