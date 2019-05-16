Suspect jailed in fatal Oceanside stabbing

VISTA - An Oceanside man was behind bars on Wednesday, May 22 for allegedly stabbing an acquaintance to death last weekend.

Detectives arrested Ferris Shawn Penson, 28, at the Pala Casino on Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of murdering 32-year-old Armando Contreras Jr., Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an apparent assault found Contreras lying on a sidewalk next to his car in the 400 block of Mission Avenue about 4 p.m. Sunday, suffering from a severe injury to his upper body, according to Bussey.

Before medics took him to Palomar Medical Center, Contreras identified Penson as the person who allegedly stabbed him. The victim died while undergoing emergency surgery.

Investigators concluded that Contreras was assaulted on North Clementine Street -- the road on which the suspect lives -- before fleeing in his vehicle. After driving several miles, he pulled over, got out of his car and collapsed, according to police.

The nature of the relationship between the victim, who alternately lived in Vista and Tijuana, and the suspect was unclear, and the motive for the stabbing was unknown, Bussey said.

Penson was being held without bail in county jail in Vista pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.