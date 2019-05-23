Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Autism advocate to address Fallbrook Aglow chapter

 
Last updated 5/28/2019 at 5:21am



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook’s Aglow, Lighthouse Chapter will host Paulette Britton at a nondenominational forum Saturday, May 25, in Snider Hall at Living Waters Christian Fellowship, 2000 Reche Road, from 10 a.m. to noon, with all ladies invited and refreshments served.

Britton is a staunch advocate for those with autism spectrum disorder. She is an active worker with the Autism Legacy Fund on behalf of autism research.

Her son Samuel was diagnosed with autism. Britton will be sharing her testimony during the event.

Submitted by Aglow Lighthouse Chapter.



 
