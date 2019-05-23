Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

BUSD averts bus driver layoffs, route eliminations

 
The Bonsall Unified School Board did not take action on a May 8 agenda item to lay off two bus drivers and eliminate the position, so bus service will continue from the Pala and Bonsall West areas.

“Those routes will remain for the 2019-2020 school year,” BUSD superintendent David Jones said.

The school district needed 127 bus pass commitments to make the bus routes financially feasible.

“What was on the agenda was a resolution to lay off two bus drivers,” Jones said.

The bus drivers work five hours each school day for 10 months.

The commitments included deposits, which was explained to the parents.

“It was shown to them that we needed to get to 127 deposits,” Jones said.

Additional deposits were received after the warning, although the school district does not have 127 deposits at this time.

“We were only $17,000 short of our goal,” Jones said. “The board decided it was close enough.”

 
