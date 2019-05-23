Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

BUSD increases lunch prices

 
Lunch prices for the 2019-2020 school year will be 25 cents more than what they are at Bonsall Unified School District schools for 2018-2019.

The price for lunch at the district’s elementary schools and Sullivan Middle School will increase from $3 to $3.25. Lunch for Bonsall High School students is now $3.25 and will be $3.50 for the next school year.

“Just kind of keeping up with the average,” BUSD superintendent David Jones said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a paid lunch equity guidance policy which stipulates that if a school district’s average price for a lunch is less...



