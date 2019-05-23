Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FRHD to host public forum

 
Last updated 5/28/2019 at 5:20am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Regional Health District is hosting a public forum Wednesday, May 29, at 6 p.m., at 138 South Brandon Road, in Fallbrook.

Fallbrook Regional Health District is moving away from an at-large election system for its board makeup and is shifting to a five zone-based election system for the 2020 election to help strengthen community representation.

During this sixth public forum, the Fallbrook Regional Health District will review the draft maps, created by North County Fire Protection based on previous feedback from community members, April 18, and National Demographics Corporation.

After the public hearings on proposed zone maps, the district board of directors will vote on a final map that divides the district into the five new zones, which will go into effect for the 2020 elections. The public is encouraged to attend these public hearings as the zone-based election system will be a representation of the communities they serve.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookhealth.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.

 
