FUESD to serve summer lunches

 
Last updated 5/28/2019 at 11:02am



FALLBROOK – The Child Nutrition Program at Fallbrook Union Elementary School District will be serving free nutritious lunch during the Summer Lunch Program. It is open to everyone under 18 years and under.

The lunches will be served at the following school sites and facilities: La Paloma Elementary, Monday through Thursday, June 10, to July 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Fallbrook Stem Academy, Monday through Friday, June 6, to June 28, from noon to 1:15 p.m., and Boys and Girls Club Fallbrook, Monday through Friday, June 3, to Aug. 9, from noon to 1 p.m.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.


 
