Harry Ernest White, 79, of Union, Oregon, died Dec. 29, 2018, at the home of his daughter in Pauma Valley after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Harry was born Oct. 21, 1939, to David and Fay White in the old hospital on Main Street in Fallbrook. He grew up with two sisters, Judith and Mary, on a lemon and avocado ranch. He attended Fallbrook elementary and high schools.

In 1959 in San Diego he married Bridget Piper. They had one daughter, Micheale. They later divorced. In April 1977 he married Marie Sights in Vista. She had two daughters, Anne and Dawn, who Harry helped raise.

During his years in Fallbrook, Harry worked for the Fallbrook Citrus Association and Fallbrook Public Utility District. In 1990 Harry and Marie embarked on a new adventure, moving to Union in northeastern Oregon where they lived among the abundant wildlife and beautiful scenery and enjoyed owning horses and living in a small community. Harry was employed by the La Grande Golf Course for a number of years.

Survivors include three daughters, Micheale and her husband Guy White of Pauma Valley, Anne Knickerbocker and her husband Kevin of Phoenix and Dawn Sights of Murrieta; grandchildren David and Guy White Jr., Paige and Lauren Knickerbocker, great-grandsons Elijah and Noah White; sister Mary Oyler of Grants Pass, Oregon; brother-in-law Ralph Schober of Fallbrook, nephews Charles (Carmen) Schober, and Kenneth (Pennie) Schober.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; parents David and Fay White; sister Judith Schober and former wife Bridget.

A memorial celebration will be held at the Fox Cemetery in Fallbrook Sunday, May 26.