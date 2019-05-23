Maximize the perks of a townhouse lifestyle

Many townhouse communities are designed with lifestyle in mind. Modern townhouses may have tennis courts, resort-style swimming pools, fitness centers, walking trails, and children's playgrounds right on the premises.

FALLBROOK – Townhouse living is experiencing a resurgence, and many people may find this lifestyle choice fits with their home ownership goals.

Townhouses provide the benefits of single-family living without all of the responsibility of having a detached property – typically at a more affordable price. Realtor.com said that the median prices for townhomes and row homes in the United States in September 2016 was $198,000.

Townhomes are now the fastest-growing segment of the single-family housing construction market, according to the National Association of Home Builders, a trade group based in Washington. According to the most recent data available, townhouse construction was up 17.8% between 2014 and 2015.

Although various styles of homes and apartments have their pros and cons, townhouse communities have much to offer and can be the way to go for busy professionals or people who live active lifestyles. Here is a look at some of the benefits of living in a townhome.

Residents own their homes.

Unlike an apartment, townhome residents own their homes and the land they're built on, according to the lifestyle resource The Nest.

Townhouse can have spacious square footage.

Townhouse builders are masters at maximizing interior space through innovative design. Depending on where a homeowner lives, a simple search on Trulia or Zillow can yield many townhomes that boast anywhere from 1,500- to 3,000-square-foot townhomes with three or more bedrooms.

Landscape maintenance is handled by an outside company.

Townhouse communities often collect a maintenance or homeowner's association fee each month that covers upkeep of the grounds. Depending on the area, this fee may cover the cost of leaf and snow removal, landscaping and pool maintenance. That freedom gives homeowners more time to relax on weekends.

Townhomes offer additional amenities.

Many townhouse communities are designed with lifestyle in mind. Modern townhouses may have tennis courts, resort-style swimming pools, fitness centers, walking trails and children's playgrounds right on the premises. In addition to the parks and fitness areas, many of these communities have common areas and green spaces that enable residents to meet and socialize. It affords townhome residents ample opportunities to socialize.

Townhomes are built in proximity to town.

Whether they're in the city or suburbs, townhouse communities tend to be built in booming areas that are close to town, shopping, metro hubs and schools.

Townhomes boast many advantages for prospective homebuyers.