Robert O. Zoller of Fallbrook was born Sept. 9, 1937, in Kearny, New Jersey, to Oliver and Frieda Zoller. He was raised in Sayville, Long Island in New York and lived on Long Island until 1978. He passed May 11.

Robert earned his associate degree in mechanical engineering in 1967 from State University of New York and acquired his bachelor’s degree in 1978 from New York Institute of Technology. He had an abiding love of aviation and for engineering business jet interiors.

The companies he worked for or consulted with include Brookhaven National Labs, Garrett-AiResearch, Tracor Aviation, U.S. Technical, Pentastar, Rogerson-Kratos, IAS, Dyne Corp. and Lockheed Martin AeroSpace.

After his military service, Robert married Gerlinde Bassermann with whom he had daughters Erica Salda and Debbie (Doug) Sharpe. Gerlinde preceded Bob in death.

Robert leaves wife Anne Youngblood, daughters Erica, Debbie and step-daughter Ligeia, grandchildren Charisse, Kristen, Amber, Jamie, DJ, Joe and John, sister Marion Brauneck and her sons Jim, Bill and Paul, brother-in-law Dr. John Youngblood (Marilyn) and sister-in-law Patricia Shinn (James).

Robert excelled at staying connected with childhood friends and loved ones. An old friend summed it up: “If you became friends with Bob, you had a friend for life.”

He will be forever in our hearts and will be dearly missed.