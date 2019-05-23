Savvy women make smart investors

FALLBROOK – Britannia Connection Inc. announced their upcoming meeting and luncheon, Thursday, May 30, as women of either British or Commonwealth heritage, or those with a strong interest in British culture, gather for friendship, fun and philanthropy.

Jon Dickson, a financial adviser with Edward Jones, will share information on investing and the importance of women in financial management. The lunch will be hosted by Edward Jones, and the first 30 respondents are guaranteed a complimentary lunch. To register for this event, call Vanessa Caldwell at (208) 871-9644 no later than 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

BCI meetings are held the last Thursday of the month at The Golf Club of California, 3742 Flowerwood Lane, in Fallbrook. A meet and greet time starts at 11 a.m. with coffee and tea available. The official meeting, including the presentation, begins at 11:30 a.m. and a hot lunch with dessert follows the meeting.

BCI is a registered nonprofit and holds fundraisers throughout the year with proceeds going to local charities. Past donations have benefited the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Fallbrook Food Pantry, Fallbrook Wounded Warriors, Fallbrook Senior Center, Fallbrook High School marching band, SSNAAPE and The Foundation for Senior Care.

Submitted by Britannia Connection Inc.