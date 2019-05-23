See 'How Solar Power Works' at Fallbrook library

Community Development employees with Sullivan Solar Power will speak about "How Solar Power Works" at the Fallbrook Library Community Room Tuesday, May 28.

FALLBROOK – Community Development employees with Sullivan Solar Power will speak about "How Solar Power Works" at the Fallbrook Library Community Room Tuesday, May 28, at 6:30 p.m. Sandwiches and soft drinks will be served. The library is at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Fallbrook's inland location makes the area a popular location for solar power. Many Fallbrook homes are on large plots of land, which makes placing solar panel arrays on the ground a viable option if a rooftop installation is not possible or desired. Sullivan Solar Power is an established Fallbrook solar power company, having helped dozens of residents and businesses start saving on rising utility bills by going solar, including North County Fire Protection District stations, which serve Fallbrook and the surrounding areas of Rainbow and Bonsall.

The meeting will explain how solar works, how to determine if it is a right fit for a home, including the latest on battery technology, information on how much solar and batteries cost along with financing options and incentives.

The talk is presented by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team, a local group of volunteers promoting discussion and action to mitigate the effects of climate change. The presentation is open to the public.

For more information, contact Joy Frew at (425) 830-7569 or joyfrew@gmail.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Climate Action Team.