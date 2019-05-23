Student and teacher honored at the Fallbrook STEM Academy

Sarah Schiller

The Monserate Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recognized two people at the Fallbrook STEM Academy recently.

Theresa Rowley receives the Most Innovating Teacher award from Sarah Schiller, Monserate Chapter representative of Daughters of the American Revolution, who presents the award.

The DAR Youth Citizenship Award was awarded to sixth-grade student Leeanna Barksdale for her personal acts and attitudes as the most outstanding citizen in their graduating class. Her teachers said she exemplified the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism, and she was presented with a medal, pin and certificate.

The Monserate Chapter said they wanted to recognize a teacher the Fallbrook STEM Academy and named Theresa Rowley as the Most Innovative Teacher at their school. Rowley is a fourth-grade teacher, with expertise in English, science and history. The chapter members said she was a well-deserving teacher and an outstanding example for her students.

The Monserate Chapter partners with the Fallbrook STEM Academy and will continue their working relationship to provide enriching projects and recognitions for the students.