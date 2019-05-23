VFW to hold Memorial Day Ceremony at Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery

FALLBROOK – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 will be holding its annual Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 27, at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery, 1177 Santa Margarita Drive, in Fallbrook.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include Fallbrook JROTC cadet Audrey Gillcrist reciting her winning Voice of Democracy essay and honorary guest speaker retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Stephen H. Mount, along with music from the Fallbrook Chorale. The Fallbrook Garden Club will provide flowers for attendees to place to the graves of their choosing.

This event will pay tribute to those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. The ceremony will be followed by a luncheon provided at the VFW Hall, 1175 Old Stage Road, in Fallbrook. Donations will be accepted toward the mission of the VFW to provide resources and support for active duty servicemen, veterans and the community.

Submitted by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924.