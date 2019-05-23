Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Grace Wade to sing at Fallbrook Vintage Car Show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2019 at 6:46am

Grace Wade of Fallbrook High School will sing at the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show, Sunday, May 26.

FALLBROOK – Local singer Grace Wade will perform at the 54th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show, Sunday, May 26. The show will be held at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395, in Fallbrook. Wade will perform the national anthem to kick off the show at 9:30 a.m., followed by a musical set, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Wade is a classically trained singer who performs a wide variety of music. Wade graduates from Fallbrook High School next month. She has been performing both as a soloist and madrigal throughout high school in Fallbrook. Wade sings professionally and as a frequent volunteer for charitable events.

Submitted by Grace Wade.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019