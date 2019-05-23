Grace Wade to sing at Fallbrook Vintage Car Show

FALLBROOK – Local singer Grace Wade will perform at the 54th annual Fallbrook Vintage Car Show, Sunday, May 26. The show will be held at Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Hwy 395, in Fallbrook. Wade will perform the national anthem to kick off the show at 9:30 a.m., followed by a musical set, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Wade is a classically trained singer who performs a wide variety of music. Wade graduates from Fallbrook High School next month. She has been performing both as a soloist and madrigal throughout high school in Fallbrook. Wade sings professionally and as a frequent volunteer for charitable events.

Submitted by Grace Wade.