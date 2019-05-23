In The Vineyards Under The Stars Concert Series is back

TEMECULA – Heyday Productions continues presenting musicians and cover bands to play yesterday’s hits from legendary bands in picturesque winery settings. Special ticket prices are available for a short time only, offering two-for-one deals at select performances. All tickets can be purchased online at http://www.heyday.com.

The Bruno Mars Experience – Earth to Mars will perform Friday, June 14, at Bel Vino Winery. Their top-tier frontman takes on the persona of Bruno Mars. The band is stacked with world-class, professional musicians from Los Angeles. The audience can expect hits like ”Uptown Funk,” “That’s What I like,” “Just The Way You Are,” “Locked out of Heaven,” “When I Was Your Man,” “Nothin’ On You,” “Finesse,” “It Will Rain” and ”Grenade.”

Desperado, the Eagles tribute band, is queued to play Friday, June 21, at Longshadow Ranch Winery, 39847 Calle Contento, in Temecula Valley Wine Country. With five lead vocalists and instrumentalists, this group includes members who have performed with Eagles, including Don Felder, J.D. Souther and Chris Farmer. Desperado will be singing Billboard No. 1 songs: “Heartache Tonight,” “Hotel California,” “New Kid in Town,” “One of These Nights” and “Best of My Love.”

Heyday’s Hella 90s Music and Fashion Festival is a tribute to 90s greatest rock bands with cover bands Green Today, Faux Fighters and Infinite Sadness performing Friday, July 26, at Mount Palomar Winery. These bands will be playing hits from Green Day, Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins and more bands will be added to the lineup soon. Some of 90s Fest playlist include “Longview,” “When I Come Around,” “Learn To Fly,” “Big Me,” “1979” and “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” as well as many other favorites. Heyday has also added a fashion element to this festival by bringing in top models to show off that 90s look.

Sundresses and Cowboy Boots Country Music Fest, Heyday’s popular country music event, will be Friday, Aug. 2, at Longshadow Ranch Winery. There will be line dancing, country fashion, roping, mechanical bull rides and music by some of the most popular local bands. Save the date and look for more information coming soon at http://www.Heyday.com.

A Journey tribute by the popular cover band Escape will be Friday, Aug. 16, at Mount Palomar Winery. Escape is the longest-running Journey tribute band around, headlining venues all across North America since 1996. They are one of the tightest bands with the ability to play and sing every note with all the subtle nuances of the original performances. With a repertoire spanning three decades, Escape fully explores the musical evolution of Steve Perry-led Journey, from 70s departures like “Lights” and “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’,” through the 80s musical frontiers like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and ”Who’s Cryin’ Now” to songs from Journey’s Trial By Fire reunion in the 90s.

Stairway To Zeppelin will perform the music of Led Zeppelin at Bel Vino Winery Friday, Aug. 30, with special guests The Stevie Ray Vaughan Experience. Stairway To Zeppelin consists of four seasoned musicians reincarnating the music of this legendary band. They are all about the music and the show experience. Each band member has had a successful music careers and performed with legendary musicians, now they are on tour together performing some of the greatest rock music of all time like “Over the Hills and Far Away,” “Kashmir,” “Heartbreaker” and “Stairway to Heaven.”

Erotic City will play Friday, Sept. 13. This tribute is Prince with a funky twist. For the last 20 years, Julian Stefoni has shown his talents playing guitar, keyboards, singing, dancing and performing. Erotic City delivers a high-energy show that features classic Prince songs from his ultimate collection. With a complete live stage show, when its time to party like its 1999, Erotic City doesn’t hold back with the high heels, the lace pants, the ‘infamous’ purple coat and all of the sexiness in a Prince show; “Dearly beloved, we are gathered here today to get through this thing called life.”

These performances are part of the of the Heyday “In the Vineyards Under the Stars” Concert Series. For a limited time, select events offer general admission tickets for two-for-one pricing, regularly $25-$30 per person. VIP tables of eight are also available for closer to the stage reserved seating. General admission seating is first come, first served or guests are welcome to bring their own chairs as well. Parking is limited. Carpooling, Uber, Lyft etc. is encouraged. Food is available until approximately 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets or for a complete list of events, visit http://www.Heyday.com or call or text Robert Rankin Walker at (760) 716-6295.

