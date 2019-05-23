Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Raising funds with style and fun

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/28/2019 at 9:17am



BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club had a very successful luncheon fashion show at the Vista Valley Country Club, May 10. The event, themed “A Fashion Fantasy,” had models wearing gowns from Peggy Scudder’s collection and clothes from Aston’s Boutique in Bonsall.

To the enjoyment of the audience, the event started with a fairy godmother (Ellen Wirtz) granting wishes by tapping her wand and taking the audience to prominent places: Wimbledon, the Kentucky Derby and Paris with backdrops representing each area and BWC members modeling appropriate clothing for each setting.

The event would not have been an overwhelming success without its sponsors: Drs. Carlson & Drury, Riverview Properties, TruBeauty by Gigi, Marelly Mortgage, and many members of the BWC. All proceeds benefit local charities.

For more information, visit http://www.bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/28/2019 11:21