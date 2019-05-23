Raising funds with style and fun

BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club had a very successful luncheon fashion show at the Vista Valley Country Club, May 10. The event, themed “A Fashion Fantasy,” had models wearing gowns from Peggy Scudder’s collection and clothes from Aston’s Boutique in Bonsall.

To the enjoyment of the audience, the event started with a fairy godmother (Ellen Wirtz) granting wishes by tapping her wand and taking the audience to prominent places: Wimbledon, the Kentucky Derby and Paris with backdrops representing each area and BWC members modeling appropriate clothing for each setting.

The event would not have been an overwhelming success without its sponsors: Drs. Carlson & Drury, Riverview Properties, TruBeauty by Gigi, Marelly Mortgage, and many members of the BWC. All proceeds benefit local charities.

For more information, visit http://www.bonsallwomansclub.org.

Submitted by Bonsall Woman's Club.