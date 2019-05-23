Senior center offers vacation tours

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Center is offering four tours for seniors from July through November.

See Yellowstone, Grand Tetons and Mt. Rushmore.

Fly into Denver and take the short drive to Laramie, Wyoming, to begin this historic tour. Visit Mt. Rushmore; Custer State Park; the Crazy Horse Memorial; Deadwood, South Dakota; Yellowstone National Park; the Grand Teton National Park and much more.

The trip fee includes round trip airfare, airport transfers, deluxe motor coach with a professional tour director, park entrance fees, eight breakfasts and two dinners over nine days and eight nights, July 27 to Aug. 4.

Next, visit the Canadian Rockies and Glacier National Park.

The trip begins with a flight to Vancouver, British Columbia, followed by dinner and a short tour of the city. Sightseeing highlights include British Columbia Wildlife Park, Banff National Park, Lake Louise, a Sulfur Mountain Gondola Ride and Glacier National Park to name a few.

The trip fee includes round trip airfare, airport transfers, deluxe motor coach, professional tour director, National Park entrance fees, six breakfasts and three dinners over seven days and six nights, Sept. 8-14.

Travel the Big Sur and Central Coast.

Begin by motor coach for Central California with a tour director. The tour includes stops at Santa Barbara, Monterey Bay and Big Sur. Spend time at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, do shopping in San Luis Obispo and enjoy two wine tastings in central California. See the scenic overlook of McWay Falls and stroll down Cannery Row in Monterey.

The trip includes a two night stay at the Spring Hill Suites in Paso Robles and one night in Monterey with three breakfasts and two dinners over four days and three nights, Oct. 7-10.

For a closer adventure, explore Palm Springs, Death Valley, Joshua Tree and Las Vegas.

Travel by deluxe motor coach through California and Nevada’s majestic countrysides. Tour highlights include Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Cabot Pueblo Museum, the Coachella Valley Windmill and the cities of Palm Springs and Las Vegas. A professional tour guide will be available to direct guests to the various exhibits and encourage their exploration of all the intriguing sites found throughout the desert.

Stay one night at the Hilton Palm Springs Hotel and Spa, one night at the Longstreet Inn and one night in Las Vegas, which is to be announced, and enjoy three included breakfasts over four days and three nights, Nov. 4-7.

For more information, contact the Fallbrook Senior Center at (760) 728-4498.

Submitted by Fallbrook Senior Center.