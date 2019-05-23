NFPA offers tips for safe grilling this Memorial Day and beyond

TEMECULA – Often considered the unofficial kick-off to summer, Memorial Day weekend includes many celebrations featuring cookouts and barbecues. As the holiday and warmer months approach, the National Fire Protection Association reminded residents to follow some basic precautions for safely grilling outdoors.

According to NFPA’s statistics, in 2013-2017, U.S. fire departments responded to an annual average of 10,200 home fires involving grills, hibachis or barbecues, including an average of 4,500 structure fires and 5,700 outside or unclassified fires. These fires resulted in 10 deaths, 160 injuries and $123 million in direct property damage on average each year.

Peak months for grilling fires are July, followed by June, May and August. Leading causes of home grilling fires include failing to properly clean the grill, leaks or breaks and having a flammable object too close to the grill. Unattended cooking is a major cause of all types of cooking fires, including grill fires. Leaks and breaks are a particular problem with gas grills.

“As people prepare to do more entertaining and cooking outside in the months ahead, it’s a good time to inspect your grill to make sure it’s in working order, especially if it hasn’t been used during the winter months,” Lorraine Carli, vice president of outreach and advocacy at NFPA, said. “It’s also important to establish a fire-safe location for using your grill, making sure it’s a safe distance from your home and other items that can burn.”

NFPA offered these tips and recommendations for enjoying a fire-safe grilling season.

For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use in the months ahead. Keep the grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill.

Place the grill well away from the home, deck railings and out from under eaves and overhanging branches.

Always make sure the gas grill lid is open before lighting it.

Keep children and pets at least 3 feet away from the grilling area.

If starter fluid is used when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. When the grilling is finished, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.

Never leave a grill unattended when in use.

Founded in 1896, NFPA is a global, nonprofit organization devoted to eliminating death, injury, property and economic loss due to fire, electrical and related hazards. The association delivers information and knowledge through more than 300 consensus codes and standards, research, training, education, outreach and advocacy and by partnering with others who share an interest in furthering the NFPA mission. For more information, visit http://www.nfpa.org. All NFPA codes and standards can be viewed online for free at http://www.nfpa.org/freeaccess.

Submitted by National Fire Protection Association.