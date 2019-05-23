Temecula Valley Hospital earns 6th Leapfrog 'A' grade for patient safety

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Hospital Safety Grade. The designation recognizes Temecula Valley Hospital’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.

“We are very excited to have received our sixth straight ‘A’ grade since 2016 for the Leapfrog Safety Grade ratings,” Darlene Wetton, CEO of Temecula Valley Hospital, said. “We are committed to ensuring patient safety and are so proud of our Temecula Valley Hospital team that demonstrates the highest standard of care, every day.”

The Leapfrog Group is a national organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The safety grade assigns a letter grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care.

“To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.”

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent and the results are free to the public.

Temecula Valley Hospital was awarded an ‘A’ grade when Leapfrog announced grades for the spring 2019 update. To see Temecula Valley Hospital’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit http://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Temecula Valley Hospital brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care featuring ER Reserve; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; and general and surgical specialties. Temecula Valley Hospital is nationally recognized for patient safety by The Leapfrog Group, with a 2017 Top Hospital Award and six consecutive ‘A’ grades for patient safety in spring 2019, fall 2018, spring 2018, fall 2017, spring 2017 and fall 2016. The hospital also recently received two 2019 Women’s Choice Award Achievements; One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety and One of America’s Best Stroke Centers, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for hip and knee replacement, 5 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment, including cardiac medical intervention, cardiac rhythm programs and cardiac surgery. For more information, visit http://www.temeculavalleyhospital.com.

Submitted by Temecula Valley Hospital.