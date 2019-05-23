Fallbrook Village Rotary hears from Storm general manager

FALLBROOK – The speaker for the Fallbrook Village Rotary's May 14 meeting was Raj Narayanan, the general manager for Storm Stadium in Lake Elsinore for the last six years. He was also in the Temecula Rotary for eight years. He said he feels that it is important to give back to the community, so he left a successful career in finance for baseball. He quoted Ubuntu philosopher Nelson Mandela, "I am because we are."

The Storm baseball team now is in its 26th season and is involved in many community activities such as the Thunder Care Foundation for children, sponsors activities and hosts events for the Boys & Girls Club.

The Fallbrook Village Rotary meets most every Tuesday at noon at the 127 West Social House Restaurant, 127 W. Elder St., in downtown Fallbrook. To RSVP, email sandymaruca@sbcglobal.net.