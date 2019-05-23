Family is focus at Fallbrook Vintage Car Show

Steve Shapiro's 1954 Olds 98 is one of the cars shown in the car show poster this year.

RickMonroe

Special to the Village News

The middle of the Memorial Day weekend will be both memorable and vintage.

Since 1965, the Fallbrook Vintage Car Show has been a local tradition. This year it's being held Sunday, May 26, with hot rods and custom cars. Visitors will see a rainbow of color with lots of chrome and shine from the 470-plus vehicles on display.

For the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club, sponsors of the event, the qualification of being a vintage vehicle is 25 years or older. In other words, built before 1995.

"Vintage" in the dictionary is defined as "the time that something of quality was produced."

Co-chairmen for this year's show are Steve Shapiro and Doug Allen with Shapiro taking the lead and Allen providing support since he has been the show chair or co-chair the last four years.

The show, held at the Pala Mesa resort, certainly has quality. That includes more than 20 vehicles from the brass era – 1914 and earlier – as well as two vintage fire truck engines.

The Fallbrook Vintage Car Show is not only one of the largest car shows anywhere, it is the longest running consecutive show west of the Mississippi – this being the 54th annual, all on the Memorial Day weekend.

The event will be held on the first nine holes and driving range of the golf course at the Pala Mesa Resort, just west of Interstate 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain or shine, the show will be held.

Parking and admission are free with about 20,000 visitors expected. Most of the vehicles being shown are 1970 and older, both stock and modified.

In addition to the car show, the activities include a large swap meet, full beer and wine garden, many food vendors, live DJ, play area and bounce house for children, giveaway raffles and special Restoration Road section with products and services for your next automotive project. Jewelry, antiques and crafts are also sold.

Allen pointed out that the vehicles on display are to be looked at, but not touched. Some will have their hood or trunk open for viewing, but he explained owners are concerned about their paint jobs.

"These are expensive cars and you don't want your paint job ruined," Allen said. "That's why dogs are not allowed. No smoking and no drones, either. There's just too much of a risk."

However, most owners are happy to answer questions and let visitors pose in front of their car.

"This isn't the stereotype beer-drinking guys event," Allen noted. "It's for couples and families – people of all ages. It's a place to come and meet people and have fun."

Asked what he enjoys the most as co-chair of car show, Allen replied, "The cars, of course, but also the friendships, and that we're able to give to community needs."

"Last year we donated $22,000 to help support local charitable and community organizations throughout the Fallbrook area, including our friends at Camp Pendleton," Allen said. "That includes kids' sports, senior programs, Toys for Tots, baby showers for military wives and more. Details are on our webpage about how to apply for funding."

Allen said the car club has the same family focus, though there are a large number of retired folks.

"Not all members have vintage cars – you just have to enjoy them – but our members really get into it," he said.

At the shows, Allen said he likes looking at the Chevrolet Bel Air cars from the 1950s and the Chevrolet Corvettes from the 1960s.

Ironically, Allen's three vintage vehicles are not Chevrolets. They are Fords – a 1926 Model T, a 1959 F100 pickup and a 1965 Ranchero pickup.

"You can spend a lot of money, $20,000 to $120,000, fixing them up," he said. "But one thing I've learned is that you only get a fraction of the money you spent back when you try to sell one. You do it because it's your passion."

The car club is really is a social club, Allen said. Activities include a Christmas party, post car show barbecue, frequent mini car shows around the county, business meetings and monthly R.O.M.E.O. and J.U.LI.E.T. get-togethers. Those acronyms are for Retired Old Men Eating Out and Just Us Ladies Interacting and Eating Together. That's social.

"I've been a member of 13 years, and you really get to know everyone," he said. "A good number of my best friends are from the club."

The club has more than 100 members, Allen said, and there is always some turnover.

"It seems like every year there are about 10 people who move away or stop coming, but 10-20 new people," he said. "We have a kickoff breakfast every year and really welcome newcomers, who we encourage to see become involved."

Doug Allen is at the wheel of his 1926 Model T Touring at Ingold Field, Fallbrook.

The original Vintage Car Club started as a Model A Ford Club in the late 1950s. At the time, it had approximately 10 members – all Model A owners. The club later moved to the Stiles' Fallbrook Tractor office on East Mission. The original group's only scheduled activity was an annual Memorial Day car show. The annual car show has continued uninterrupted ever since and is the longest running charitable event in the history of Fallbrook.

In 1961, the club was expanded, opened to select car brands and renamed the Fallbrook Car Club.

In 1975, the club was renamed the Fallbrook Vintage Car Club after joining the Antique Automobile Club of America as a chapter in the San Diego Region.

For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookvintagecarclub.com.