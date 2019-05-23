Indigo blu offers more than hair care

FALLBROOK – Indigo blu Wellness Salon is a different type of salon, offering services in a relaxed, friendly and comfortable environment. Its staff is here to serve and fill a need for its guests who wish to learn and create wellness and balance from the inside out. Their mission is to help people make a lifelong healthy commitment to be the best they can be.

Indigo blu is an Aveda Exclusive salon featuring a full range of Aveda products for hair, skin, body and makeup as well as Aveda chakra scents and essential oil blends. These products are environmentally friendly, cruelty-free and naturally sourced.

The Indigo blu salon offers its guests hair services along with a full consultation focusing on a look that best suits the client's face shape and lifestyle.

Wellness products are vitamin and mineral-fueled and easy to drink. The Bod.ẽ Pro products can help a person feel wellness from within. Health coaching programs are designed specifically to help a guest reach their personal goals in life.

The owner, Caroline Pinker, studied and trained in hairdressing in Vidal Sassoon's techniques in London. Understanding hair with a strong shape and color, designed for the individual, is what works best for easy maintenance and a great look.

Sarah Radosevic, Pinker's partner, is Indigo blu's salon coordinator and handles promotions, wellness products and works with Pinker on health coaching. They have worked together many times over the years. So, this salon is a creation of a multitude of ideas, a lifelong goal.

The community is invited to come by and visit Indigo blu Wellness Salon at 413 S. Mission Road, Suite A or call (760) 556-8017 to make an appointment.

Submitted by Indigo blu Wellness Salon.