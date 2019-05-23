McStay family murder trial may be nearing its conclusion

Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Last updated 5/28/2019 at 6:15am

Courtesy of Law and Crime Network

Superior Court Judge Michael A. Smith tells the jury in the Chase Merritt murder trial that he expects to hand the case over to them by May 30. Merritt is accused of killing Fallbrook's Joseph and Summer McStay and their two children in February 2010.

Jurors were shown the video Monday, May 13, of the questioning of Charles "Chase" Merritt by detectives Edward Bachman and Daniel Hanke regarding the dates of Feb. 4 and Feb. 6 in connection with the deaths of Fallbrook residents Joseph and Summer and their two young boys.

Detective Bachman was on the stand as the video was shown and questioned by defense attorney Rajan Maline about inconsistencies in the investigators' reports and the questioning.

Dr. Leonid Rudin is the only witness left on the defense team's calendar and due to what is described as a "condition" suffered by defense atto...



