Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Uber-volunteer Vivian Collins passes the bat after 20 years on Little League board

 
Last updated 5/28/2019 at 6:08am

Retiring Bonsall Fallbrook Little League board member Vivian Collins takes a photo with a few of her children from years past.

BONSALL – "Surprise!" yelled the hundreds in attendance at the Bonsall Fallbrook Little League closing ceremony Saturday, May 18, as a shining commemoration sign was unveiled in honor of volunteer Vivian Collins.

From left, North County Fire Protection District fire Chief Steve Abbott, Vivian Collins and California Little League World Series umpire Chris Rutz celebrate Collins' retirement from the Bonsall Fallbrook Little League board, May 18.

Collins served the community's Little League program for 20 years. Her dedication will be reflected with a permanent sign on Field No. 2, which was named the "Viv" Collins Field.

Among her biggest and littlest fans attending the event to celebrate her retirement were 2017 California Little League World Series umpire Chris Rutz of San Diego, North County Fire Protection District fire Chief Steve Abbott and Bonsall Fallbrook Little League President AJ Garcia. But it wouldn't have been a party without 150 little leaguers amped up over a visit from Thunder, Lake Elsinore's Storm mascot.

To register for fall baseball, visit http://www.bfll.com.

Submitted by Bonsall Fallbrook Little League.

 
