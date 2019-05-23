AFS seeks host families

AFS, formerly the American Field Service, has been a leader in the field of student exchange for more than 60 years. Each year they like to place one or more students in Fallbrook who will attend Fallbrook High School.

We are receiving applications now for students who will be arriving in mid-August for the either fall semester or for the next school year. We have some outstanding candidates with varied interests and many countries of origin. I would like to talk to any families that might be interested in hosting.

We are also interested in talking to high school students and their parents, if there is interest in studying abroad. Merit-based and needs-based scholarship opportunities are available.

My family has hosted several students and found it enriching and enjoyable. This year I am serving as volunteer hosting coordinator for the San Diego Area. If you would like to learn more about the program, contact Jim Dooley at (760) 458-5341 or visit our website, http://www.afsusa.org.

Jim Dooley

San Diego area AFS volunteer hosting coordinator