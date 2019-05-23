It was a memorable Mother's Day in Fallbrook

What a wonderful start to my Mother’s Day weekend – seeing a classic move, “I Remember Mama,” starring Irene Dunne at our own historic movie theater here in Fallbrook.

Tickets were reasonably priced so all family members could attend. Mothers even received a free bag of popcorn. The movie was shown Saturday, leaving Mother’s Day free to enjoy with their family.

The Mission Theater is a real gem and is so charming. It brings its patrons back to a bygone era – not to be missed. Look at the marquee for future events at this beautiful theater.

Annette McGuire