To the editor,

You have to hand it to trees. After five years of continual abuse and neglect, thanks to an occasional timely rain, the two liquid amber trees on Alvarado Street were still standing upright, majestic, healthy and proud.

But in the end, they met their forecast doom and ending. They evidently did not fit into the long-term plans of the Mission Resource Conservation District, being of non-native origin. Another immigrant thing.

As a neighboring property owner, I can tell you that they will be sorely missed.

Robert Sommers

Fallbrook resident