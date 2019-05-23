To the man who returned my wallet

Tuesday afternoon, I popped into Joe’s Hardware to pick up a few items. Upon returning to my truck, I noticed a puddle underneath and got down on my back to investigate. At this point, my wallet fell out of my pocket. I noticed that it was missing about an hour later. I retraced my steps, asked around and tore my truck inside out. Nothing. I did the unspeakable. I lost my wallet.

After this fact sunk in, I was about to call the bank and have them send me a new credit card when a little voice inside my head said, “Whoa, slow down, someone must have picked it up. An average citizen, just like you. What would you do?”

So I held back. I was going to give it a day. Early that same evening, I was shopping online for a new wallet, one with a chain on it, when I heard a knock on the door. There was a man who I did not recognize, standing at a respectable distance with his hands in plain sight. Could it be?

I opened the door, and after we exchanged greetings, he reached into his pocket and handed me my wallet. He found it in the parking lot of Joe’s Hardware, contemplated dropping it off at the Sheriff’s substation but decided to drive to my house and return it in person.

He told me his name, but I was overcome with emotion and cannot be 100% sure. I think it was David. I offered him a cash reward which he declined. He was just a regular guy doing the right thing.

David, thank you so very much. Not only for returning my wallet, but for reminding me that there are still some good and decent people left in this crazy, fallen world of ours. And also for reinforcing my belief that our little town is a blessed and special place. A place to be cherished and preserved. A place to lay down roots, raise your family and live out your days in peace.

Again, thank you kind sir, and thank you Fallbrook, the place I proudly call home.

Bruce Drukker