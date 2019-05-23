Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Dunham's horses first and second in Santa Anita race

 
San Luis Rey Training Center trainer Dan Dunham had both the winner and the second-place horse in the ninth race, April 27, at Santa Anita Park.

Master Juba won the 5 1/2-furlong race on Santa Anita’s dirt track and crossed the finish line 5 1/4 lengths ahead of Golden Image, who finished 3 3/4 lengths in front of third place Carribean Colours.

“That was a good day at the races,” Dunham said.

Master Juba’s victory was Dunham’s 65th career win as a trainer, and Golden Image gave Dunham his 90th career second-place finish. Dunham had not previously trained horses who finished bot...



