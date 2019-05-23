Dunham's horses first and second in Santa Anita race

San Luis Rey Training Center trainer Dan Dunham had both the winner and the second-place horse in the ninth race, April 27, at Santa Anita Park.

Master Juba won the 5 1/2-furlong race on Santa Anita’s dirt track and crossed the finish line 5 1/4 lengths ahead of Golden Image, who finished 3 3/4 lengths in front of third place Carribean Colours.

“That was a good day at the races,” Dunham said.

Master Juba’s victory was Dunham’s 65th career win as a trainer, and Golden Image gave Dunham his 90th career second-place finish. Dunham had not previously trained horses who finished bot...