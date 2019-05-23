Join the Riverview Kids 2020 Soap Box Derby Team

Members of the children's ministry of Riverview Church in Bonsall will attend the San Diego Soap Box Derby, May 25 in San Diego.

BONSALL – Looking for something to do with the family? Riverview Church children's program is starting a soap box derby program to form a Riverview Kids Soap Box Derby race team in 2020 and would like to invite any family with children ages 7-19 who would like to learn more to come to the San Diego Soap Box Derby local race at 310 Twenty-second Street in San Diego, May 25.

Riverview Kids, the children's ministry of Riverview Church in Bonsall, is starting a soap box derby program for local families.

The plan is to meet at Riverview Church, 4980 Sweetgrass Lane, in Bonsall at 8 a.m. and leave promptly at 8:15 a.m. by carpooling to the race location. The group will watch several races from 9 a.m. to noon, depart for home with a stop at In'n Out for lunch and return to the church parking lot around 2 p.m. RSVP with Janae Kramer at jkramer@refc.org or call Keri Richmond at (760) 445-3688.

Soap box derby racing is a way to build family memories and relationships through shared experiences and working together. Families benefit from working together to build a car, tuning the car, traveling to races and working together to compete at races during the season.

The All-American Soap Box Derby is an international youth gravity racing program dating back to 1933. Soap box derby racing is open to boy and girl racers, ages 7-19 years old. The goals of the program is to teach youngsters the basic skills of workmanship, perseverance and the spirit of competition.

Riverview Church will also be holding a family Soap Box Derby Movie night June 14. For more information, contact Janae Kramer at jkramer@refc.org or visit http://www.refc.org.

