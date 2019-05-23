Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Join the Riverview Kids 2020 Soap Box Derby Team

 
Last updated 5/28/2019 at 7:50am

Members of the children's ministry of Riverview Church in Bonsall will attend the San Diego Soap Box Derby, May 25 in San Diego.

BONSALL – Looking for something to do with the family? Riverview Church children's program is starting a soap box derby program to form a Riverview Kids Soap Box Derby race team in 2020 and would like to invite any family with children ages 7-19 who would like to learn more to come to the San Diego Soap Box Derby local race at 310 Twenty-second Street in San Diego, May 25.

Riverview Kids, the children's ministry of Riverview Church in Bonsall, is starting a soap box derby program for local families.

The plan is to meet at Riverview Church, 4980 Sweetgrass Lane, in Bonsall at 8 a.m. and leave promptly at 8:15 a.m. by carpooling to the race location. The group will watch several races from 9 a.m. to noon, depart for home with a stop at In'n Out for lunch and return to the church parking lot around 2 p.m. RSVP with Janae Kramer at jkramer@refc.org or call Keri Richmond at (760) 445-3688.

Soap box derby racing is a way to build family memories and relationships through shared experiences and working together. Families benefit from working together to build a car, tuning the car, traveling to races and working together to compete at races during the season.

The All-American Soap Box Derby is an international youth gravity racing program dating back to 1933. Soap box derby racing is open to boy and girl racers, ages 7-19 years old. The goals of the program is to teach youngsters the basic skills of workmanship, perseverance and the spirit of competition.

Riverview Church will also be holding a family Soap Box Derby Movie night June 14. For more information, contact Janae Kramer at jkramer@refc.org or visit http://www.refc.org.

Submitted by Riverview Church.

 
