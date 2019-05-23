Swim lessons to begin June 10

The last day of class for Fallbrook High School students is Wednesday, June 5, and the summer swim lessons at the school’s swimming pool will begin Monday, June 10.

The lessons will be overseen by head instructor Sean Redmond, who is the Fallbrook High School girls swim coach, the diving coach for both Fallbrook’s girls and the Warriors’ boys, and the director of coaching for the Fallbrook Associated Swim Team. Six, Five-day sessions will be held each week until the week of July 29 to Aug. 3. The week of July 1-5 will include July 4 sessions, so those lessons will also be for five days. Each day’s lesson will be for 40 minutes.

Each session will have up to 10 stations based on skill level. Station 1 is learning to breathe while in the water while stations seven through 10 could be considered preparation for a high school junior varsity team. Fallbrook High School boys swim and girls swim team members will be assistant instructors, and the beginning levels will have no more than four students per instructor while the advanced levels may have six to eight students per instructor. The sessions include a parent-tot class, so there is no minimum age, and adults who desire to learn to swim may also participate in the classes. A diving class will also be offered.

The students must bring their own swimsuit and towel. Swim caps and goggles are optional. Payment can be made by cash or check, and swimmers or parents can register either at the pool or in advance through the http://www.swimfast.com website.

Additional information can be obtained by emailing Redmond at seanmary@aol.com or on the http://www.swimfast.com website.