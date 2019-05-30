Brain health is this month's WOW topic

FALLBROOK – The Woman of Wellness event, June 6, will feature Jeaneane Henson, a graduate of California State Polytechnic University Pomona, presenting “Brain Health; Identifying Risks and Discovering Solutions to Cognitive Decline,” in the Community Room at 1636 E. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Henson completed the Academy of Brain Health Performance certification from Harvard University as well as Dr. Daniel Amen’s Brain Health Certification course, with a desire to bring hope and solutions to those with a family history or concern about cognitive decline due to the aging brain. She has also provided presentations on the prevention of Alzheimer’s disease. She is also the owner of California Bodies in Fallbrook.

Fallbrook Regional Health District invites men and women to its Woman of Wellness program each first Thursday of the month. A social time begins at 6 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6:30 p.m. The free event includes light refreshments and door prizes.

Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for the Fallbrook Food Pantry. Everyone is welcome to come for a fun evening of socialization and the presentation.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.