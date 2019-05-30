David B. Frost, of Fall River, Massachusetts, died May 11, 2019, in Fallbrook, California. He was 73 and suffered a heart attack, passing away at home.

He was born January 6, 1946 to David Frost and Ella "Dot" Frost, both now deceased.

David lived in Fall River, Massachusetts; Little Compton, Rhode Island, and for the last 18 years in Fallbrook with his wife.

In his professional life, David worked in the transportation industry for 30 years as a tractor-trailer driver for several companies, including Jones Motor as a foreman and for USF Red Star. He was a Teamster Union member in Local 251.

David served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany for two years. He was a member of The Nature Conservancy, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and enjoyed gardening and studying history.

He will be buried at a later date in Riverside National Cemetery with military honors.

David is survived by his wife, Donna Lynne Frost; his son David Michael Frost; stepson Geoffrey Purmont; four sisters, Karen Carroll, Naomi Kaye, Paula Frost, Daryl Frost; sister-in-law Grace Moe; nephew-in-law Steven Moe and niece-in-law Cynthia D'Errico.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations at michaeljfox.org, a Parkinson's foundation.