Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

David B. Frost

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2019 at 6:10pm

David B. Frost, of Fall River, Massachusetts, died May 11, 2019, in Fallbrook, California. He was 73 and suffered a heart attack, passing away at home.

He was born January 6, 1946 to David Frost and Ella "Dot" Frost, both now deceased.

David lived in Fall River, Massachusetts; Little Compton, Rhode Island, and for the last 18 years in Fallbrook with his wife.

In his professional life, David worked in the transportation industry for 30 years as a tractor-trailer driver for several companies, including Jones Motor as a foreman and for USF Red Star. He was a Teamster Union member in Local 251.

David served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany for two years. He was a member of The Nature Conservancy, the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and enjoyed gardening and studying history.

He will be buried at a later date in Riverside National Cemetery with military honors.

David is survived by his wife, Donna Lynne Frost; his son David Michael Frost; stepson Geoffrey Purmont; four sisters, Karen Carroll, Naomi Kaye, Paula Frost, Daryl Frost; sister-in-law Grace Moe; nephew-in-law Steven Moe and niece-in-law Cynthia D'Errico.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations at michaeljfox.org, a Parkinson's foundation.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/01/2019 04:24