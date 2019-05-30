Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free prediabetes and heart healthy classes offered in June

 
Last updated 5/31/2019



FALLBROOK – Two free health education classes in June are scheduled for Fallbrook.

“Pre-Diabetes, A Free Workshop to Help you Prevent Type 2 Diabetes” will be held Wednesday, June 12.

“Heart Healthy Nutrition, A Free Workshop to Help Prevent Heart Disease” will be held Wednesday, June 19.

Both classes will be offered from 1-3 p.m. and conducted at the Fallbrook Regional Health District community room, 138 S. Brandon Road.

Classes will be taught by Janine Loescher and Christine Majocha, who are both registered dietitians and certified diabetes educators from Fallbrook Smiles Project. These classes are made possible by a grant from the Fallbrook Regional Health District.

No reservations are needed; however, if there are any questions, contact Loescher at fallbrooksmiles@gmail.com or (619) 261-0871.

Submitted by Fallbrook Regional Health District.

 
