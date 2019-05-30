GEAR UP students visit Palomar College

High school students in Palomar College's GEAR UP program visit the campus to learn more about getting into and going to college.

FALLBROOK – The Palomar College GEAR UP Partnership Program held their spring college tour at University of California Los Angeles, April 16. The collaborative event was with Fallbrook and Valley Center High School. Close to 25 students attended with two parents and several staff. The all day visit included a tour of the campus, informational session on admissions resources and student activities.

The GEAR UP program partnered with The Hermanos Unidos Student Organization on campus that supports the articulation and completion of postsecondary degrees for first-generation and minority gro...