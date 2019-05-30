Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Republican Women to hear from college group

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/31/2019 at 6:01pm



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California in Fallbrook will have their last general meeting for the summer, June 14, at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The speaker will be a young leader from Turning Point USA, San Diego State University Chapter, Skyler Shibuya, who is the founding member and president of the growing college campus organization in San Diego.

Turning Point USA promotes free speech, limited government and free markets. The club will also be hosting its scholarship recipients and will read their winning essays. Cost of $25 includes venue, speaker and brunch. RSVP no later than June 10 at republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or with Sue Jones at (760) 723-1954.

The next general meeting will be Sept. 13.

Submitted by Republican Women of California.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019