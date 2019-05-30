Republican Women to hear from college group

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California in Fallbrook will have their last general meeting for the summer, June 14, at the Pala Mesa Resort, 2001 Old Highway 395, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The speaker will be a young leader from Turning Point USA, San Diego State University Chapter, Skyler Shibuya, who is the founding member and president of the growing college campus organization in San Diego.

Turning Point USA promotes free speech, limited government and free markets. The club will also be hosting its scholarship recipients and will read their winning essays. Cost of $25 includes venue, speaker and brunch. RSVP no later than June 10 at republicanwomenofca.fallbrook@gmail.com or with Sue Jones at (760) 723-1954.

The next general meeting will be Sept. 13.

Submitted by Republican Women of California.