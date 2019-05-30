Supervisors authorize Aviation Road sidewalk contract

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors authorized a contract for sidewalks along Aviation Road.

The supervisors’ 5-0 vote, May 22, approved the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of a contract to provide sidewalks on the north side of Aviation Road between South Wisconsin Avenue and South Mission Road.

The project will also include curbs, pedestrian ramps and gutters. The supervisors’ action also budgeted $125,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding for the project and found the sidewalk improvements to be categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality...