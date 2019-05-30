Fallbrook Wellness Spa to sponsor Vitality Days

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Wellness Spa will be hosting Vitality Days Friday, June 14, powered by Straight Nutrition.

“We believe that vitality is created by nutrients, not drugs.” Debi Foli, owner of Straight Nutrition, said. “Professional quality nutritional health services start with our basic ‘Perfect Eating Day’ nutritional consultation which we are offering at the highly discounted rate.”

Foli said it will be $95 instead of $150 at Vitality Days at Fallbrook Wellness Spa.

With over 20 years in business and a highly educated staff, Fallbrook Wellness Spa is offering a massage or facial for the special rate of $60 for a one hour massage and a $25 mini peel for that day, for anyone who books an appointment with their consultation during the Vitality Days.

Founded in 2002, Straight Nutrition is a national leader in the natural health field. Straight Nutrition offers professional quality nutritional products, services and testing at affordable prices so you can build strong minds and strong bodies. Their services offer a balanced, nonmedical approach to health.

To book your appointment for a consultation and massage or facial, call Fallbrook Wellness Spa at (760) 723-8264.

Submitted by Fallbrook Wellness Spa.