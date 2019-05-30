How weed abatement process works

Fire Chief Stephen Abbott

North County Fire

As North County Fire receives many questions about how the weed abatement process works, the department is providing a synopsis. By now the annual abatement notices should have been mailed to all properties within the district, and this year the deadline for mowing weeds, removing accumulated trimmings and brush piles and trimming or removing dead trees within 100 feet of structures is June 15.

Shortly thereafter, the fire department will commence compliance inspections. If a property receives a Notice to Abate fire hazard or a similar posting i...