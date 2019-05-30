Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Independent study concludes 'No 'Flushable' Wipes on the Market are Safe for Sewers'

Wipes lurking in sewer lines can cause major sewer backup

 
Last updated 6/4/2019 at 4:45am

Peter Hadfield

"It looks like you're pulling up 'Cousin It'" a municipal worker in Wyoming, Minnesota, says.

FALLBROOK – According to a recent Canadian study of over 100 "flushable" wipes, no wipes advertised as "flushable" are safe for sewer lines. Evidence has made headlines for years with photos of massive mangled wipes weighing over a thousand pounds clogging municipal sewer lines.

Often, however, those wipes don't make it that far. Instead, they're hung up in homeowners' sewer lines.

A local plumber said that these wipes have also been a major cause of toilet clogs.

"The homeowner may actually be lucky, though," Dale Anderson, owner of Waterheaters Plus Plumbing, said. "Because many of t...



