Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Meal program endowment established for San Diego's Ronald McDonald House

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 6/3/2019 at 7:03am



SAN DIEGO – Providing San Diego residents with the opportunity to double their impact, the Joseph Clayes III Charitable Trust is establishing a $500,000 matching gift and endowment to fuel Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego’s “More Than A Meal” campaign to transform its kitchens and dining room in order to better serve the families of hospitalized children.

Community donations to the “More Than A Meal” campaign will fund a full renovation of the current kitchens and dining room at San Diego’s Ronald McDonald House. For every dollar donated to this vital project, a ma...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 06/03/2019 08:34