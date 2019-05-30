MEGA Summer aims to mobilize Californians in energy savings program

SAN FRANCISCO – OhmConnect, a leading clean energy company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, has announced the start of their second annual MEGA Summer program. With California’s increasingly hot summers and people’s corresponding energy use projected to hit new record levels, OhmConnect is kicking off the seasonally popular energy-savings program for the second year. MEGA Summer enables Californians to better manage their home energy use and to help the state manage the increasingly dangerous summer heat and catastrophic wildfires – and the program pays out big prizes and cash r...